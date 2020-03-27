Egg Roll Soup

Rating: Unrated

Turn your favorite takeout appetizer into a complete meal with this egg roll soup recipe. Shredded veggies, ground pork, and a flavorful broth all contribute to making this easy 30-minute soup.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush both sides of egg roll wrappers with oil. Cut each into 4 squares; arrange on a baking sheet. Bake 4 to 6 minutes or until brown, turning once.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a 4- to 5-qt. Dutch oven cook ground pork, onions, carrots, ginger, and garlic over medium-high heat until meat is browned. Drain off fat. Stir in broth, soy sauce, salt, and pepper.

  • Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cabbage and water chestnuts. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until cabbage is wilted. Top servings with egg roll crisps and, if desired, drizzle with mustard.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; 18 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 996 mg sodium. 816 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 87 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/03/2020