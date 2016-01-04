Egg Drop Soup

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
  • In a large saucepan cook 1/2 cup green onions and garlic in hot oil over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Add 5 cups of the broth and, if desired, the cayenne pepper. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat.

  • Slowly pour the lightly beaten eggs into the soup in a steady stream while gently stirring to create strands (faster stirring will create thin strands, while slower stirring will create thicker strands). Heat just to boiling.

  • In a small bowl whisk together the remaining 1 cup broth and the cornstarch. Add to soup. Cook and stir just until thickened. Top servings with additional green onions and, if desired, crushed red pepper and fried wonton strips.

You will want to stream the eggs into the soup while it is simmering but not boiling, If the soup is boiling, the egg strands become foamy.

To make fried wonton strips, cut 3 refrigerated wonton wraps into strips. Heat about 1/4 cup peanut or vegetable oil over medium heat until hot. Cook strips in hot oil in batches, turning as necessary for about 1 minute or until golden brown. Remove from the oil with tongs; drain on paper towels.

Per Serving:
86 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 580mg; potassium 260mg; carbohydrates 7g; fiber 0g; sugar 1g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 194IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 22mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 38mg; iron 1mg.
