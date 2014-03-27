Edamame Quinoa Salad

Rating: 4.21 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 5

With plenty of fiber and protein, this healthy Edamame Quinoa Salad recipe eats like a meal when you top it with a bit of grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak. Or try this edamame salad recipe as a crowd-pleasing potluck side dish on its own.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine quinoa and 1 cup water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover; simmer for 15 minutes or until water is absorbed. Remove from heat; set aside.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine the edamame, corn, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro. Add quinoa; toss to combine. Add lime juice and olive oil; toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 7 mg sodium. 453 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 345 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 180 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 41 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Megan Kovach
Rating: Unrated
07/07/2014
My 4-year-old and I love this! She said it is so yummy and asked if it could be her one sweet treat of the day. We added 1 cup of garbanzo beans. It was delicious.
