Easy Roasted Broccoli with Pecorino and Lemon

Need a quick side dish for dinner tonight? Look no further than this quick and delicious roasted broccoli. The zesty lemon and sharp Pecorino Romano cheese will have you craving this broccoli recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
15 mins
roast:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil. Add broccoli and olive oil to the pan; toss to coat, arranging larger pieces near the edges of pan. Season with salt and pepper. Roast 15 minutes. Turn and roast about 10 minutes more or just until broccoli is tender and nicely charred.

  • Zest the whole lemon over the broccoli, then squeeze juice from half of the lemon over the broccoli. Sprinkle with cheese.

Pecorino Romano is a firm, sharp-tasting sheep's milk cheese. It's similar to Parmesan, which makes a fine substitute.

Per Serving:
197 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 359mg; potassium 463mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 4g; sugar 3g; protein 6g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 914IU; vitamin c 130mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 91mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 144mg; iron 1mg.

