Easy Roasted Broccoli with Pecorino and Lemon
Need a quick side dish for dinner tonight? Look no further than this quick and delicious roasted broccoli. The zesty lemon and sharp Pecorino Romano cheese will have you craving this broccoli recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*
Pecorino Romano is a firm, sharp-tasting sheep's milk cheese. It's similar to Parmesan, which makes a fine substitute.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
197 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 359mg; potassium 463mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 4g; sugar 3g; protein 6g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 914IU; vitamin c 130mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 91mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 144mg; iron 1mg.