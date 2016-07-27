Easy Pumpkin-Roasted Red Pepper Mac and Cheese
In this casserole, kid friendly dinner joins forces with fresh veggies and other healthful ingredients. The result? Nutrient-packed meals the little ones will actually want to eat.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish.Advertisement
-
In a large pot cook pasta in boiling salted water according to package directions; drain. Return to pot. Stir in next six ingredients (through black pepper). Stir in 1/2 cup of the cheese. Transfer to prepared dish.
-
Bake, covered, 25 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5 minutes more or until heated through and cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Top with additional black pepper.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
511 calories; 22 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 92 mg cholesterol; 894 mg sodium. 165 mg potassium; 56 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 11732 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 204 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 250 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;