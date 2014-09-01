Easy Parmesan-Fennel Rolls

Advertisement

Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden. Transfer rolls to a wire rack. Cool slightly before serving.

Divide dough into 12 equal pieces. Shape dough using one of the shaping options below. Cover with waxed paper and let rise in a warm place about 30 minutes or until nearly double in size. Gently brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cheese mixture.

Thaw dough according to package directions. Grease a large baking sheet. In a small bowl stir together Parmesan cheese, cornmeal, and fennel seeds; set aside.

S-Shape Rolls: Roll each of the 12 dough pieces into a 10-inch-long rope. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Twist ends of each rope in the opposite directions. Shape each twisted rope into an "S" shape. Continue as directed.

Hot Cross-Style Buns: Gently shape each of the 12 dough pieces into a ball by pulling dough and pinching underneath. Place balls 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Using kitchen shears, cut two deep snips to form an "X" shape in the top of each bun. Continue as directed.

Kaiser Dinner Rolls: Roll each of the 12 dough pieces into a 12-inch-long rope. Tie each rope into a loose knot, leaving two long ends. Tuck the top end of the rope under roll. Bring the bottom end up and tuck into center of roll. Place knots 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Continue as directed.