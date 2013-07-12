Easy Monster Cookie Bars

Rating: 4 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 16 Ratings

Start with refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough to prepare these bar cookies in minutes. Try them for your next bake sale or party!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges of pan. Lightly grease foil; set aside. Break up cookie dough into a large bowl. Stir in oats until combined. Stir in milk chocolate pieces, semisweet chocolate pieces, and, if desired, nuts.

  • Pat mixture into prepared baking pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes or until light brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use the foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 123 mg sodium. 169 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 49 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

