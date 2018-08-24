Easy Holiday Marshmallows

Rating: 4.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 8 Ratings

Talk about a sweet sip! Top your hot cocoa with a dressed-up marshmallow for a cozy and cute winter drink.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut each marshmallow in half crosswise. Dip cut side of marshmallow into powdered sugar. Shake off any excess sugar.

  • Working with one at a time, decorate each marshmallow as desired with the melted candy coating. Let stand until coating sets.

Snowflake:

  • Use the melted blue candy coating to create a snowflake design.

Snowman:

  • Use the black candy coating to pipe 2 eyes and a mouth. Use the orange candy coating to pipe carrot nose. Use the red, green, or blue candy coating to pipe ear muffs, if desired.

Peppermint:

  • Use the red or green candy coating to pipe 3 to 5 triangles evenly spaced around the marshmallow with points meeting in the center.

Tips

Use a resealable pint or quart-size freezer bag as a piping bag. Transfer melted coating to a bag and snip tip to desired size.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 19mg; potassium 0mg; carbohydrates 15g; fiber 0g; sugar 12g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 0mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 2mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2018
These look so cute. Wouldn't it be great to add a drop of peppermint extract to the ones that look like candies?
