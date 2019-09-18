Dutch Apple Pie

Dutch apple pie recipes can have a few different variations; some use a deep-dish pie plate, and others are topped with a lattice-style crust. Our recipe includes heavy cream in the filling, and a deliciously crumbly streusel topping for rich, decadent slices.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Prepare Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. On a lightly floured surface use your hands to slightly flatten pastry ball. Roll pastry into a 12-inch circle. Line a 9-inch pie plate with pastry circle. Trim and flute edge.

  • For streusel, in a large bowl combine the 1 1/2 cups flour, the brown sugar, salt, and 1/2 tsp. of the cinnamon. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in walnuts.

  • For filling, in an extra-large bowl combine granulated sugar, the 2 Tbsp. flour, and the remaining 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Add apples; toss to coat. Transfer to the pastry-lined pie plate. Carefully drizzle with cream. Mound streusel over filling, patting down and completely covering filling.

  • Place a foil-lined baking sheet on rack below pie. Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Bake 50 to 60 minutes more or until filling is bubbly. Cover pie loosely with foil after 30 minutes of baking. Cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts (Dutch Apple Pie)

Per Serving:
671 calories; total fat 36g; saturated fat 18g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 481mg; potassium 203mg; carbohydrates 82g; fiber 4g; sugar 41g; protein 7g; trans fatty acid 2g; vitamin a 790IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 100mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 44mg; iron 3mg.

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pea size. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, adding water, 1 Tbsp water at a time, until mixture begins to come together. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently until it comes together.

