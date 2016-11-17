Duck Breast with Maple & Plums

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Sweet plums, parsnips, and a maple-rosemary sauce make this slow cooker meal worthy of a dinner party.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

Slow Cooker:

  • Score the duck skin in a diamond pattern. Season duck or chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat (may omit oil if using duck). Add duck or chicken, skin side down, and brown well, about 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • In a 4-quart oval slow cooker combine the parsnips, shallots, chicken broth, maple syrup, rosemary, and garlic. (If using chicken, use a 6-quart slow cooker.) Place duck or chicken on top of vegetables. Cover; cook on low for 5 1/2 to 6 1/2 hours or on high for 2 3/4 to 3 1/4 hours or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in duck registers 165°F (at least 175°F for chicken thighs). Remove duck and parsnip mixture from cooker with a slotted spoon to a serving dish; cover to keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid; discard fat. Place cooking liquid in a medium saucepan; bring to boiling. Reduce heat; boil gently, uncovered for 15 minutes or until slightly syrupy consistency, adding the plums during the last 5 minutes of cooking. To serve, spoon the plums and sauce over the duck and parsnip mixture. Top with additional fresh rosemary.

Pressure Cooker:

  • Use a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Score duck skin in a diamond pattern. Season duck or chicken with salt and black pepper. For electric pressure cooker use the sauté setting to brown the duck or chicken, skin side down, in hot oil (you can the omit oil if you’re using duck). For stove-top cooker, brown the duck or chicken, skin side down, in hot oil (you can omit the oil if you’re using duck) directly in the cooker. Remove duck; set aside. Drain fat from cooker. Stir in parsnips, shallots, chicken broth, maple syrup, rosemary, and garlic. Place duck or chicken on top. Lock lid in place.

  • Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 9 minutes for duck or 10 minutes for chicken. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer’s directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 9 minutes for duck or 10 minutes for chicken. Remove from heat. Quickly release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions. Open lid carefully. Using a slotted spoon, remove the duck and parsnip mixture to a serving dish; cover.

  • For the sauce: Skim fat from the cooking liquid; discard fat. For electric cooker, turn on the sauté setting. For stove-top cooker, bring the liquid to boiling in the pressure cooker’s pan; reduce the heat. For both electric and stove-top pressure cookers, boil gently, uncovered, about 15 minutes or until liquid is slightly syrupy, adding the plums during the last 5 minutes. To serve, spoon the plums and sauce over the duck and parsnip mixture. Top with additional fresh rosemary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
581 calories; total fat 26g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 12g; cholesterol 270mg; sodium 428mg; potassium 585mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 7g; sugar 19g; protein 51g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 260IU; vitamin c 31mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 17mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 78mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 80mg; iron 8mg.

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/18/2020