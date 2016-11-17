Duck Breast with Maple & Plums
Sweet plums, parsnips, and a maple-rosemary sauce make this slow cooker meal worthy of a dinner party.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
581 calories; total fat 26g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 12g; cholesterol 270mg; sodium 428mg; potassium 585mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 7g; sugar 19g; protein 51g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 260IU; vitamin c 31mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 17mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 78mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 80mg; iron 8mg.