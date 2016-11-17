Duck Breast with Maple & Plums

In a 4-quart oval slow cooker combine the parsnips, shallots, chicken broth, maple syrup, rosemary, and garlic. (If using chicken, use a 6-quart slow cooker.) Place duck or chicken on top of vegetables. Cover; cook on low for 5 1/2 to 6 1/2 hours or on high for 2 3/4 to 3 1/4 hours or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in duck registers 165°F (at least 175°F for chicken thighs). Remove duck and parsnip mixture from cooker with a slotted spoon to a serving dish; cover to keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid; discard fat. Place cooking liquid in a medium saucepan; bring to boiling. Reduce heat; boil gently, uncovered for 15 minutes or until slightly syrupy consistency, adding the plums during the last 5 minutes of cooking. To serve, spoon the plums and sauce over the duck and parsnip mixture. Top with additional fresh rosemary.