Watermelon-Berry Lemonade

The sweet flavors of watermelon and strawberries combined with the tart lemon juice makes this refreshing drink a summertime must when entertaining guests.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
chill:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In blender, combine half of the watermelon, strawberries, and lemonade concentrate. Cover; blend until smooth. Transfer to serving container. Repeat with remaining. Add water; chill up to 2 days.

  • Serve over ice with watermelon wedges and strawberries. Makes 12 servings.

Tips

Make up to 2 days ahead; cover and refrigerate. To serve, stir and add berries and watermelon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; carbohydrates 37g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 1g; vitamin a 583.1IU; vitamin c 39mg; sodium 8mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.7mg.
