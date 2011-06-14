Timberline Hot Chocolate

Rating: 3.27 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 15 Ratings

This dark chocolate drink requires a major dollop of schlag, the German word for whipped cream.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Max Servings:
6
Timberline Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan combine milk, water, and sugar. Stir over medium heat until mixture just comes to boiling. Remove from heat. Stir in chocolate. Beat with an immersion blender, rotary mixer, or whisk until chocolate is melted and mixture is frothy.

  • To serve, pour hot chocolate into cups. If desired, top with Schlag, crushed English toffee, and cocoa powder. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Timberline Hot Chocolate)

Per Serving:
491 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 15g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 127mg; potassium 611mg; carbohydrates 67g; fiber 4g; sugar 58g; protein 12g; vitamin a 486IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 323mg; iron 2mg.

Schlag

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl combine whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla extract. Beat until soft peaks form (tips curl).

