Sweet Honey White Sangria

Sweet honey, aromatic fresh ginger and bright citrus lend incredible flavor and fragrance to this refreshing, sparkling sangria. Wonderfully effervescent, it's the perfect beverage to accompany a Sunday brunch or Italian summer feast. Be sure to add soda just before serving.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
chill:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large pitcher combine brandy, orange liqueur, and honey; stir with a long handled spoon until honey is dissolved. Add ginger and fruit. Cover and chill 2 hours.

  • Just before serving, stir in wine and carbonated water. Serve over ice, if desired. Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; carbohydrates 25g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 18g; protein 1g; vitamin a 145.8IU; vitamin c 10.6mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 8.1mcg; sodium 2mg; potassium 95mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.2mg.
