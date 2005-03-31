Strawberry and Sage Shrub
Strawberry syrup is mixed with champagne for this light party drink recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-quart Dutch oven combine frozen strawberries, sugar, honey, water, lemon peel, lemon juice, and peppercorns. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until mixture comes to boiling, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in sage. Let mixture stand, uncovered, for 1 hour.
For syrup, press strawberry mixture through a fine mesh sieve; discard solids (you should have 4 to 5 cups sieved syrup). Syrup may be covered and refrigerated up to 3 days.
To serve, combine the syrup and ice cubes. Slowly add champagne. Garnish with additional fresh sage leaves and fresh berries. Makes 14 to 16 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
220 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 3 mg sodium. 164 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 33 g sugar; 1 g protein; 49 IU vitamin a; 44 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;