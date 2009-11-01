Spiced Black Tea
Pomegranate juice adds healthy antioxidants to this cinnamon-spiced tea.
Ingredients
Directions
In large saucepan combine water, sugar, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and star anise. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat and strain. Return mixture to saucepan.
Add tea bags. Steep 10 minutes. Remove tea bags. Stir in pomegranate juice and lemon juice. Return to heat; heat through. Serve with lemon slices and cinnamon sticks. Makes 8 (1-cup) servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
122 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 11 mg sodium. 113 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;