Sparkling Cranberry Rose
Three ingredients make this champagne drink easy to celebrate. It's holiday blush makes it ideal for Christmas and New Year's celebrations.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
33 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium. 5 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;