Sparkling Cranberry Rose

Rating: 3.88 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 16 Ratings

Three ingredients make this champagne drink easy to celebrate. It's holiday blush makes it ideal for Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place one sugar cube in the bottom of 8 to 10 chilled champagne flutes or other tall, narrow glasses. Pour 2 tablespoons cranberry juice into each glass.

    Advertisement

  • Fill each glass with sparkling rose wine or champagne. If desired, place a wooden skewer of fresh cranberries in each glass. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
33 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium. 5 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/21/2020