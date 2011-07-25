Peach Nectar Punch

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

This peach punch gets a fizzy kick from ginger ale. Pour this non-alcoholic punch recipe at baby showers, casual brunches, or your child's birthday party.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large punch bowl combine peach nectar and orange juice concentrate. Slowly stir in the ginger ale. Stir in the frozen peach slices. Serve over ice. Makes 18 (6-ounce) servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 8 mg sodium. 21 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g protein;

Reviews

