Coconut Tres Leches Hot Chocolate

Curls of chocolate top this frothy cold-weather drink.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Ingredients

Directions

  • In medium saucepan combine fat-free milk, coconut milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. Whisk in cocoa powder until well-combined.

  • Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Serve in mugs topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Makes 5 (1-cup) servings.

Per Serving:
445 calories; total fat 26g; saturated fat 20g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 137mg; potassium 386mg; carbohydrates 43g; fiber 0g; sugar 37g; protein 11g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 583IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 333mg; iron 1mg.
Lindsay Mullins
12/01/2013
My boys loved it!! Very creamy and decadent!! Next time will add more cocoa, or use a better grade dark cocoa.
