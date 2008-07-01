Blackberry Sangria
This bright sangria recipe, sweetened with a summer-ripe blackberry syrup, will inspire guests to linger for just one more glass.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Alison Miksch
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Test Kitchen Tip:
Use a nonreactive saucepan, such as Teflon-lined, enamel, stainless steel, or silver. The acid in the berries may react with metal.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
109 calories; carbohydrates 11g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 8g; protein 1g; vitamin a 97.2IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 8.1mcg; sodium 6mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.2mg.