Blackberry Sangria

This bright sangria recipe, sweetened with a summer-ripe blackberry syrup, will inspire guests to linger for just one more glass.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
26
Yield:
13 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For the syrup, in a medium saucepan* combine 2 cups of the berries, the sugar, water, and a dash of salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Strain through a colander, pressing gently without crushing the fruit; discard berries. Cool syrup.

  • For sangria, in a gallon jar or pitcher combine the blackberry syrup, rosé wine, cognac, lemon juice, fruit, and a few sprigs of basil, if desired. Cover and refrigerate 4 to 24 hours.

  • Serve with ice, additional fruit, and basil. Makes 13 cups (26, four-oz. servings).

*Test Kitchen Tip:

Use a nonreactive saucepan, such as Teflon-lined, enamel, stainless steel, or silver. The acid in the berries may react with metal.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; carbohydrates 11g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 8g; protein 1g; vitamin a 97.2IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 8.1mcg; sodium 6mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.2mg.
