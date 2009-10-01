Autumn Sangria

Rating: 3.5 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 15 Ratings

More intensely flavored than in summer, this fall sangria version includes a mix of fresh and dried fruit along with sparkling cider. Serve with sparkling cider and orange for a red wine sangria that'll make you look forward to autumn.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
chill:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Halve, quarter, or slice fruit. In 3-quart glass container combine fruits and molasses; stir until well-combined. Slowly pour in red wine. Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • To serve, add sparkling cider and orange. Stir gently with spoon. Fill glasses with ice and ladle in sangria. Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; carbohydrates 25g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 20g; protein 1g; vitamin a 145.8IU; vitamin c 28.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 14mg; potassium 271mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 0.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/16/2021