Almond Cream Liqueur
For a special drink, serve this rich, homemade liqueur over ice.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large pitcher stir together the whipping cream, sweetened condensed milk, and liqueur. Pour into clean, decorative bottles. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Makes about 4 cups liqueur.
Orange-Mocha Cream Liqueur:
Prepare Almond Cream Liqueur as above except omit the crème d'amande and add 1/2 cup coffee liqueur, 1/4 cup orange liqueur, and 1/4 cup chocolate-flavored syrup. Combine all ingredients in a blender container or food processor bowl. Cover and blend or process just until smooth. Makes about 4 cups liqueur.
Preparation Directions:
Stir or shake before serving over ice.
To Present This Gift...
Use wire cutters to remove the shanks from any shank-type buttons. Decide if you want to make a pattern on the bottle or prefer a random design. Glue the buttons in place using silicone glue. Depending on the thickness of your glue, you may want to lay the bottle down on a towel until one side is dry. Then continue adding buttons, one side at a time. Let the glue dry. If the bottle has a cork stopper, glue buttons to the top. If the stopper has a ball, you may want to paint it. Let it dry. Fill bottle with liqueur. Include preparation directions, below, with gift.
Also try this...
Use mismatched pieces of costume or flea market jewelry to embellish the bottles.
To present this gift you will need:
Wire cutters, buttons, frosted bottles, silicone glue, towel (optional), paintbrush (optional), and white pearl paint (optional).