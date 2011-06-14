Almond Cream Liqueur

To Present This Gift...

Use wire cutters to remove the shanks from any shank-type buttons. Decide if you want to make a pattern on the bottle or prefer a random design. Glue the buttons in place using silicone glue. Depending on the thickness of your glue, you may want to lay the bottle down on a towel until one side is dry. Then continue adding buttons, one side at a time. Let the glue dry. If the bottle has a cork stopper, glue buttons to the top. If the stopper has a ball, you may want to paint it. Let it dry. Fill bottle with liqueur. Include preparation directions, below, with gift.