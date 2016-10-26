Jumbo Chocolate-Toffee Cookies
Don't worry -- we won't make you choose between chocolate and toffee. Instead, both flavors come together in this jumbo Christmas cookie.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl beat butter and shortening with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add both sugars, salt, and baking soda. Beat on medium 2 minutes, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Beat in flour.
Microwave half of the dark chocolate pieces until melted and smooth, stirring often. Divide dough in half. Stir melted chocolate and the remaining chocolate pieces into half of the dough. Stir toffee bits into the remaining dough.
For each cookie, roll 2 Tbsp. of each dough into a ball, then roll balls together to make one ball. Place about 3 inches apart on prepared cookie sheet. Flatten to about 3/4-inch thickness.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or just until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes. Remove; cool on wire racks.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.