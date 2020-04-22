Double Pepper-Pepperoni Pizza Pasta

This one-pot pasta dinner has all the best flavors of a classic pepperoni pizza. Make it with Canadian bacon and pineapple for a Hawaiian pizza twist.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In a 4- to 6-qt. Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add peppers. Cook about 5 minutes or until peppers are softened. Add tomato paste; cook and stir for 2 minutes.

  • Stir in pizza sauce, water, and 1 tsp. of the oregano. Bring to boiling over medium-high, stirring occasionally. Stir in pasta; return mixture to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 15 to 18 minutes or until pasta is almost tender. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in pepperoni and pepperoncini. Gently fold in half of the mozzarella and half of the provolone cheese just until combined.

  • Top with remaining mozzarella and provolone cheeses. If desired, top with additional pepperoni slices. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, the remaining 1/2 tsp. oregano, and crushed red pepper (if using). Bake, uncovered, about 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and lightly browned.

Hawaiian Pizza Pasta

Prepare as directed, except omit the red bell pepper. Substitute chopped Canadian bacon for the pepperoni and fold in one 8-oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained, with the cheeses in Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
585 calories; 26 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 1177 mg sodium. 827 mg potassium; 60 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2332 IU vitamin a; 69 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 172 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 518 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

