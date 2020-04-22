Double Pepper-Pepperoni Pizza Pasta
This one-pot pasta dinner has all the best flavors of a classic pepperoni pizza. Make it with Canadian bacon and pineapple for a Hawaiian pizza twist.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Hawaiian Pizza Pasta
Prepare as directed, except omit the red bell pepper. Substitute chopped Canadian bacon for the pepperoni and fold in one 8-oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained, with the cheeses in Step 3.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
585 calories; 26 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 1177 mg sodium. 827 mg potassium; 60 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2332 IU vitamin a; 69 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 172 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 518 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;