Double-Layer White Chocolate Cake

* Test Kitchen Tip:

To decorate cake with rosettes as pictured, prepare 2 batches of the White Chocolate Frosting. After frosting the cake as directed, place some of the remaining frosting in a decorating bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe frosting in rosettes around the top of cake, covering completely. Pipe a row of frosting in rosettes around the side of cake. Divide the remaining frosting in thirds. Using pink food coloring, tint one portion light pink, tint a second portion medium pink, and tint the third portion dark pink. Pipe a row of light pink frosting in rosettes around the side of the cake, followed by a row of medium pink frosting and a row of dark pink frosting (you will have some frosting left over; cover and refrigerate for another use).