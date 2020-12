Rating: 5 stars

Decadent & delicious! Our new favorite way to do hot chocolate. Although we improvised with what was on hand (2 parts 1% milk, 1 part Half'n'Half; 2 parts milk chocolate, 1 part bittersweet; no corn syrup), this is a great formula and process for a very chocolatey and super rich/smooth drink. We were looking for a recipe for using chocolate instead of a mix and this is better than Godiva's and Williams-Sonoma's mixes. NOTE: we made half the recipe and served two, not four, so the full recipe is just for 4 servings...believe me, you'll be sent back to the kitchen to make more if you only plan on 1/2 cup of milk per serving! Also, used the higher proportion of chocolate. Pure yum!