Double-Ginger Crumb Cookie

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

For intense ginger flavor, we've added fresh ginger to the batter and topped each cookie with a sugary ginger topping.

By Recipe by Dorie Greenspan
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together the dough and fresh ginger. Working between sheets of parchment paper or waxed paper, roll the dough out to 1/4-inch thickness. Slide onto a cookie sheet and freeze at least 1 hour or chill at least 3 hours.

  • For topping, combine the flour, sugar, ground ginger, and salt in a small bowl. Cut in butter until mixture just starts to cling together. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside.

  • Peel the paper from the top of the dough. Use a 2-inch round cutter to cut circles from dough (if dough is too firm, let stand a few minutes before cutting). Arrange 1 1/2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Gather scraps, roll, and chill as above. Sprinkle topping over cutouts.

  • Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until both the cookies and the crumb mixture are golden. Cool on cookie sheets for 5 minutes. Remove and cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts (Double-Ginger Crumb Cookie)

Per Serving:
131 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 128 mg sodium. 17 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 236 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 19 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 4 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Vanilla Cookie Dough Base

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt; beat on medium speed 3 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Add egg whites and vanilla; beat until combined. Gradually add flour, beating until combined.

Reviews

