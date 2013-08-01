Double Corn-Cornbread Stuffing

In a large skillet cook corn and onion in 1/2 cup butter over medium heat for 8 minutes or until starting to brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in salt, crushed red pepper, and black pepper. In a very large bowl combine cornbread cubes, spinach, and corn mixture (bowl will be full, but will be easier to stir once the broth is added). Drizzle with enough broth to moisten, tossing lightly to combine. Spoon into a 3-quart baking dish or casserole.