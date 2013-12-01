Double Cherry Slab Pie

Rating: 4 stars

This was quite good, but the dough wasn¿t enough for the pan size listed. I measured my pans to find the matching sized pan, but I was barely able to get it to cover, had very thin layers on top and bottom, and was unable to crimp the edges all around. I also thought there was too much salt in the crust. And I had to add more frozen cherries because 5 cups were not enough.