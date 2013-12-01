Double Cherry Slab Pie

Rating: 3.71 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 17 Ratings

A combination of frozen and dried cherries make this fruit pie possible any day of the year. Once you've mastered the cherry pie, try our variation for blackberry pie bars.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
45 mins at 350°
cool:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Flaky Pastry
Double Cherry Filling

Directions

For Flaky Pastry

  • In a large mixing bowl combine the flour, the 2 Tbsp. sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in the shortening and butter until pieces resemble small peas.

  • Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. of the ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened flour mixture to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 Tbsp. of water at a time, until flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Divide into 2 uneven balls; one ball should contain two-thirds of the pastry. Cover; set aside.

For Double Cherry Filling

  • In a large mixing bowl combine frozen cherries, dried cherries, 1 cup granulated sugar, the cornflakes, and lemon peel. Set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place larger ball of pastry between two pieces of lightly floured waxed paper. Roll to a 17x12-inch rectangle. Remove top piece of waxed paper. Carefully invert pastry into a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Peel off waxed paper. Press pastry up sides of pan.

  • Spoon filling evenly over pastry. Roll remaining pastry to a 16x11-inch rectangle between 2 pieces of lightly floured waxed paper. Remove top sheet of waxed paper. Using a 3-inch heart-shape cutter, cut hearts out of pastry; set aside. Invert pastry over filling. In a small bowl whisk together egg white and 1 Tbsp. water. Brush pastry with egg white mixture.

  • Bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.

Blackberry Pie Bars

Make blackberry pie filling by trading 5 cups fresh or frozen blackberries for the frozen cherries in the filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 276mg; potassium 60mg; carbohydrates 54g; fiber 2g; sugar 28g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 2g; vitamin a 476IU; vitamin c 1mg; calcium 10mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
12/01/2018
This was quite good, but the dough wasn¿t enough for the pan size listed. I measured my pans to find the matching sized pan, but I was barely able to get it to cover, had very thin layers on top and bottom, and was unable to crimp the edges all around. I also thought there was too much salt in the crust. And I had to add more frozen cherries because 5 cups were not enough.
