Double Cheeseburgers with Basil, Bacon, and Egg

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
grill:
6 mins
Servings:
6
Double Cheeseburgers with Basil, Bacon, and Egg

  • Prepare Bacon Aioli; set aside.

  • Build charcoal fire or preheat gas grill for direct cooking. In a large bowl gently mix ground beef, parsley, butter, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and form into 8 patties, about 1/4-inch thick and 4 inches in diameter.

  • If desired, pour oil into large skillet fitted with lid, over medium heat. When it shimmers, crack each egg into small bowl and then tip each egg into pan. Sprinkle them lightly with salt and pepper, and cover. Cook eggs until desired doneness. Transfer eggs to plate.

  • Place patties on grill over medium heat (about 400°F); grill covered 6 minutes, turning once halfway through* and topping with cheese the last 1 minute of grilling. Remove from grill. Spread 2 tablespoons of Bacon Aioli on cut sides of buns. Stack 2 patties on a bun bottom. Top with fried egg, if desired, and bun top.

*

Store any leftover Bacon Aioli in refrigerator; use within 3 days.

**

The higher fat beef chuck and butter may cause flare-ups. Keep a squirt bottle filled with water handy to extinguish flames, and move burgers to a cooler zone on the grill, if needed.

Nutrition Facts (Double Cheeseburgers with Basil, Bacon, and Egg)

Per Serving:
822 calories; total fat 62g; saturated fat 21g; polyunsaturated fat 12g; monounsaturated fat 22g; cholesterol 150mg; sodium 1061mg; potassium 562mg; carbohydrates 25g; fiber 1g; sugar 3g; protein 39g; trans fatty acid 2g; vitamin a 680IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 65mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 343mg; iron 5mg.

Bacon Ailoi

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place garlic on a medium piece of foil, drizzle with olive oil, seal up foil, and bake about 20 minutes or until garlic is very soft.

  • Meanwhile, heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped bacon and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 7 or 8 minutes. Use slotted spoon to transfer bacon to plate lined with paper towels.

  • When garlic is soft, remove from oven, unwrap, and squeeze cloves out of skins into a small bowl. Mash with a fork. Add bacon and mayonnaise and stir to combine.

