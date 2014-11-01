Dipped Chocolate Cookie Sticks
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sticks are ideal for dunking in coffee or scooping up ice cream.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl combine cookie dough and flour. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and shape balls into 5 inch ropes. Place ropes on an ungreased cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden. Cool completely on pan on a wire rack. Melt chocolate and shortening. Dip the sticks in the melted chocolate mixture and place on parchment paper covered baking sheet. Chill until chocolate is set.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
143 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 66 mg sodium. 67 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 1 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 2 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 6 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;