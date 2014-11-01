Dipped Chocolate Cookie Sticks

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl combine cookie dough and flour. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and shape balls into 5 inch ropes. Place ropes on an ungreased cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden. Cool completely on pan on a wire rack. Melt chocolate and shortening. Dip the sticks in the melted chocolate mixture and place on parchment paper covered baking sheet. Chill until chocolate is set.