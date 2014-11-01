Dipped Chocolate Cookie Sticks

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sticks are ideal for dunking in coffee or scooping up ice cream.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl combine cookie dough and flour. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and shape balls into 5 inch ropes. Place ropes on an ungreased cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden. Cool completely on pan on a wire rack. Melt chocolate and shortening. Dip the sticks in the melted chocolate mixture and place on parchment paper covered baking sheet. Chill until chocolate is set.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 66 mg sodium. 67 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 1 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 2 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 6 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/01/2020