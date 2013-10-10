Diamond Snowflake Christmas Cookies

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 3 Ratings

Keep it sweet and simple with this diamond snowflake Christmas cookies recipe. Icy blue frosting and a light dusting of white sanding sugar give these festive treats a frosty feel.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
chill:
2 hrs
bake:
7 mins at 350° per batch
Yield:
about 100 3-inch cookies
Nutrition Info
Diamond Snowflake Christmas Cookies

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, milk, vanilla, and almond extract until combined. Beat in the ground almonds and as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill dough about 2 hours or until easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll half the dough at a time to 1/8-inch thickness. Using a 2-1/2- to 3-1/2-inch diamond-shape cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until edges are light brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.

To decorate:

  • Outline and flood cookies with glaze-consistency Royal Icing tinted light blue; let stand until almost set. Using a decorating bag fitted with a small round tip, pipe lines of frosting-consistency white Royal Icing on cookies in desired designs. Sprinkle cookies with white sanding sugar.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts (Diamond Snowflake Christmas Cookies )

Per Serving:
86 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 41mg; potassium 13mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 0g; sugar 9g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 0mg.

Royal Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl stir together the powdered sugar, meringue powder, and cream of tartar. Add the water and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until combined; beat on high speed for 7 to 10 minutes or until icing is very stiff. If not using right away, cover bowl with a damp paper towel and cover paper towel with plastic wrap; chill for up to 48 hours.

**Tip:

Meringue powder is a mixture of pasteurized dried egg whites, sugar, and edible gums. Look for it in the baking aisle of your supermarket or at a specialty food store.

Reviews

