Stove-Top Holiday Apple Cake

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

This Christmas cake is reminiscent of old-fashioned steamed pudding that is cooked in a Dutch oven. It's a spice cake loaded with dried apricots and a hint of molasses.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cool:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
1 hr 115 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Generously grease and flour a 10-inch fluted tube pan (10- to 12-cup); set aside. In medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds; beat in brown sugar until well combined. Add eggs and molasses; beat well (mixture will look curdled). Stir in pie filling and apricots. Add flour mixture all at once to pie-filling mixture; stir until well combined.

  • Spoon batter into prepared pan. Place pan on rack in Dutch oven containing 1 inch of water. Cover tube pan with foil; press foil tightly against rim of pan.

  • Bring water to boiling; reduce heat. Cover Dutch oven; steam for 1-3/4 to 2 hours or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Carefully add additional boiling water as needed to maintain water level.

  • Remove pan from Dutch oven; remove foil. Cool cake in pan on wire rack for 30 minutes. Invert cake onto serving plate; remove pan. Wrap cooled cake in foil; refrigerate up to 10 days. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

To Serve:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place chilled foil-wrapped cake on baking sheet. Bake 40 minutes or until warmed through. Cool slightly. Serve warm with desired sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 88mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 60g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 30g; protein 5g; vitamin a 826IU; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 56.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 342mg; potassium 384mg; calcium 121.2mg; iron 2.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/10/2021