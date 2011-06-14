Snickerdoodles

Rating: 4.43 stars
87 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 63
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7

These crackly-topped snickerdoodle cookies are a perennial favorite with a whimsical name. Kids can help shape the homemade snickerdoodle recipe in cinnamon-sugar.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1 cup sugar, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • In a small mixing bowl combine the 2 tablespoons sugar and the cinnamon. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in the sugar-cinnamon mixture to coat. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 10 to 11 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool. Makes about 36 cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; 3 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 36 mg sodium. 0 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g protein; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

kristenegonzal
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2018
I have been making this recipe since I was a child and that was about 40 years ago that I was old enough to cook on my own. This recipe won me a first place ribbon in my county fair bake off. Then I made it for my children growing up. They still say it¿s their favorite cookie and that no one makes them like mom does! Although, now my daughter is married with children and makes them and she does a great job! This has been a recipe that has lasted the years and will continue to be passed down through the generations.
