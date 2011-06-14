Snickerdoodles

Rating: 5 stars

I have been making this recipe since I was a child and that was about 40 years ago that I was old enough to cook on my own. This recipe won me a first place ribbon in my county fair bake off. Then I made it for my children growing up. They still say it¿s their favorite cookie and that no one makes them like mom does! Although, now my daughter is married with children and makes them and she does a great job! This has been a recipe that has lasted the years and will continue to be passed down through the generations.