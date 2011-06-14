Pumpkin-Bourbon Pudding

Rating: 4.06 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 18 Ratings

This fancy baked pudding dessert is special enough for company. Serve it in individual dishes or in a family-size casserole.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat bourbon or orange juice and vanilla just until hot (do not boil). Add raisins; set aside to cool.

  • Lightly coat eight 6-ounce soufflé dishes or custard cups or one 1-quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Place soufflé dishes or custard cups in a shallow baking pan for ease of handling; set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine egg white, egg, pumpkin, evaporated milk, the 1/2 cup brown sugar, and the pumpkin pie spice. Stir in raisins and any liquid that is left in the saucepan. Spoon pumpkin mixture into prepared dish(es). In a small bowl stir together rolled oats and the 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Stir in melted butter. Sprinkle over pumpkin mixture.

  • Bake in a 375 degree F. oven about 30 minutes for soufflé dishes or custard cups, 40 to 45 minutes for large dish, or until a knife inserted near the center(s) comes out clean. Transfer to wire rack; cool for 1 hour before serving. Makes 8 servings

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 58 mg sodium. 299 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 4 g protein; 11516 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

