Pumpkin-Bourbon Pudding
This fancy baked pudding dessert is special enough for company. Serve it in individual dishes or in a family-size casserole.
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan heat bourbon or orange juice and vanilla just until hot (do not boil). Add raisins; set aside to cool.
Lightly coat eight 6-ounce soufflé dishes or custard cups or one 1-quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Place soufflé dishes or custard cups in a shallow baking pan for ease of handling; set aside.
In a large bowl combine egg white, egg, pumpkin, evaporated milk, the 1/2 cup brown sugar, and the pumpkin pie spice. Stir in raisins and any liquid that is left in the saucepan. Spoon pumpkin mixture into prepared dish(es). In a small bowl stir together rolled oats and the 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Stir in melted butter. Sprinkle over pumpkin mixture.
Bake in a 375 degree F. oven about 30 minutes for soufflé dishes or custard cups, 40 to 45 minutes for large dish, or until a knife inserted near the center(s) comes out clean. Transfer to wire rack; cool for 1 hour before serving. Makes 8 servings