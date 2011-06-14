Polenta-Pecan Apple Cobbler
Polenta, usually served for dinner, makes a great topping for this apple-cherry cobbler recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Pick-A-Fruit Polenta-Pecan Cobbler:
Omit apples. Substitute pitted cherries, blueberries, sliced peaches, or chopped rhubarb.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
448 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 180mg; potassiummg; carbohydrates 78g; fiber 5g; protein 4g; vitamin a 155RE; vitamin aIU; vitamin c 8mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folatemcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 2mg.