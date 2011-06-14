Polenta-Pecan Apple Cobbler

Polenta, usually served for dinner, makes a great topping for this apple-cherry cobbler recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For topping, in a small bowl stir together flour, polenta mix or cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; set aside.

  • In another small bowl combine the pecans, the 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon; set aside.

  • For filling, in a large saucepan combine the apples, cherries, the 1/3 cup brown sugar, the lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Bring to boiling, stirring constantly; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 5 minutes or until fruit is almost tender, stirring occasionally. Combine cold water and cornstarch; add to saucepan. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Keep hot.

  • Add the 1/3 cup half-and-half or light cream to topping mixture, stirring just to moisten. Transfer filling to a 2-quart square baking dish. Using a spoon, immediately drop topping into small mounds onto filling. Sprinkle with pecan mixture.

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into topping comes out clean. If desired, serve with additional ice cream, half-and-half, or light cream. Makes 8 servings.

Pick-A-Fruit Polenta-Pecan Cobbler:

Omit apples. Substitute pitted cherries, blueberries, sliced peaches, or chopped rhubarb.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 180mg; potassiummg; carbohydrates 78g; fiber 5g; protein 4g; vitamin a 155RE; vitamin aIU; vitamin c 8mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folatemcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

