Peach Crisp

Rating: 3.67 stars
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 7

This dessert recipe brings out the best in any peach. Some people like it just for the rolled oats, cinnamon, and crushed graham cracker topping.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. For filling, in a bowl stir together granulated sugar, the 2 tablespoons flour, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Add peaches; toss to coat. Spread in 2-quart rectangular baking dish. Drizzle honey over peaches; set aside.

  • For topping, in a bowl stir together crushed graham crackers, brown sugar, 1/3 cup flour, rolled oats, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle topping evenly over the peach mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 40 to 45 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Serve warm. Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 101 mg sodium. 412 mg potassium; 58 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 2 g protein; 1020 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

Bernadette Dobias
Rating: Unrated
08/13/2013
Step 3. instructions are missing.
Jayne Ortiz
Rating: Unrated
12/25/2014
I made this recipe for Christmas 2014. Worst recipe I have ever made. Everything was dry and bland. I even put in extra honey. When it came out dry the first time, I covered it with foil and baked it for another hour. Came out a little better, but I wish I had bought a Marie Calendar from the freezer section in the grocery store which is guaranteed delicious.
BitsyBet
Rating: Unrated
08/14/2013
I really do not care for rolled oats in a crisp topping, so I skip adding it.
Nancy Rutherford-Baumgardner
Rating: Unrated
09/21/2013
I add granola that had sliced almonds and honey in it with a little bit of vanilla extract and this made this crisp the bomb. Plus my husband likes a crisp, crisp. Not a sparse, crisp I added an extra 1/2 to the crisp portion of the recipe, but only of the oats/granola. Yuuuummmmm!!!!!!!!
