Pastry Pillows

Rating: 3.5 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 10 Ratings

Scrumptious fruit preserves and almond paste fill the light and airy pastries. Make ahead up to 3 months in advance and they'll be ready for Christmas celebrations.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl beat butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Add flour and salt; beat on low speed just until combined.

    Advertisement

  • Divide dough in half. Cover and chill dough for at least 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. On lightly floured surface roll half of the dough at a time until 1/8 inch thick. Cut dough into 2-inch squares. Place half of the dough squares on ungreased cookie sheets. Place a scant 1/4 teaspoon each of preserves and almond paste in the center of each square.

  • In a small bowl stir together beaten egg and the water. Brush edges of squares on cookie sheets with egg mixture. Top each with a second dough square. Using a fork, gently press edges to seal. Brush tops of pillows with egg mixture. Sprinkle lightly with sugar.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden. Transfer cookies to wire racks; cool.

To Store:

Layer pillows between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 18 mg cholesterol; 61 mg sodium. 5 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g protein;

Reviews

10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019