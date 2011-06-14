Pastry Pillows
Scrumptious fruit preserves and almond paste fill the light and airy pastries. Make ahead up to 3 months in advance and they'll be ready for Christmas celebrations.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium mixing bowl beat butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Add flour and salt; beat on low speed just until combined.
Divide dough in half. Cover and chill dough for at least 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 375°F. On lightly floured surface roll half of the dough at a time until 1/8 inch thick. Cut dough into 2-inch squares. Place half of the dough squares on ungreased cookie sheets. Place a scant 1/4 teaspoon each of preserves and almond paste in the center of each square.
In a small bowl stir together beaten egg and the water. Brush edges of squares on cookie sheets with egg mixture. Top each with a second dough square. Using a fork, gently press edges to seal. Brush tops of pillows with egg mixture. Sprinkle lightly with sugar.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden. Transfer cookies to wire racks; cool.
To Store:
Layer pillows between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.