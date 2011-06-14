Gingerbread Scone Mix

Rating: 3.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Classic gingerbread is reborn in scone form with this festive mix -- a perfect holiday gift for a friend who loves to bake.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, cloves, and nutmeg. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Divide flour mixture evenly among three pint jars. Fasten lids; attach directions for making scones to jars (below).

To Make Scones:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Empty the contents of the jar into a bowl; make a well in center of our mixture. In another bowl stir together 1 lightly beaten egg, 2 tablespoons milk, and 1 tablespoon molasses. Add egg mixture to our mixture; stir just until moistened. Turn out dough onto a lightly oured surface; quickly knead by folding and gently pressing for 10 to 12 strokes or until nearly smooth. Pat or lightly roll dough into a 6-inch circle. Cut into 6 wedges, dipping knife into our between cuts. Place wedges 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Brush with milk and sprinkle with coarse or granulated sugar. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until bottoms are brown. Transfer to a wire rack; cool slightly. Serve warm. Makes 6 scones.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
592 calories; 27 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 512 mg sodium. 222 mg potassium; 78 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 22 g sugar; 9 g protein; 49 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 137 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

MP
Rating: Unrated
11/30/2013
I can't find the printable instructions for actually making scones - tried to load on 3 different computers. Please add a link to the preparation instructions for gifting. Thanks!
Dedra Speedling
Rating: Unrated
12/09/2013
Glad you said that because I thought I was going crazy....how do you actually make the scones?
Regina Harris
Rating: Unrated
12/03/2016
1. Pour gingerbread mix from gift container into a medium bowl.2. Make a well in center of dry mixture.3. Combine 1 beaten egg, 2 tablespoons milk, and 1 tablespoon molasses; add to dry mixture. Stir just until moistened.4. Turn dough out onto lightly floured surface.5. Quickly knead dough by folding and pressing it gently for 10 to 12 strokes or until dough is almost smooth.6. Pat or lightly roll dough into a 6-inch circle. Cut into 6 wedges.7. Place wedges 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Brush with milk; sprinkle with coarse or granulated sugar.8. Bake in a 400 degree F oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until bottoms are brown. Serve warm.Makes 6 scones.
