To Make Scones:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Empty the contents of the jar into a bowl; make a well in center of our mixture. In another bowl stir together 1 lightly beaten egg, 2 tablespoons milk, and 1 tablespoon molasses. Add egg mixture to our mixture; stir just until moistened. Turn out dough onto a lightly oured surface; quickly knead by folding and gently pressing for 10 to 12 strokes or until nearly smooth. Pat or lightly roll dough into a 6-inch circle. Cut into 6 wedges, dipping knife into our between cuts. Place wedges 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Brush with milk and sprinkle with coarse or granulated sugar. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until bottoms are brown. Transfer to a wire rack; cool slightly. Serve warm. Makes 6 scones.