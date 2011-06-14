Gingerbread Cutouts
Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Bake up a batch of these cutouts using people and animal cookie cutters and let the kids decorate them.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl beat shortening and butter with a mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the next seven ingredients (through salt). Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg, molasses, and vinegar. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one portion and cut out shapes, rerolling scraps as needed. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. If desired, decorate cookies with Powdered Sugar Icing or Royal Icing and candies.
Gingerbread People Cutouts:
Prepare as directed, except roll dough until 1/4 inch thick. Cut with 4-1/2 to 6-inch people-shape cookie cutters. Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Decorate as desired. Makes about 18 cookies.
To Store:
Place in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze undecorated cookies for up to 3 months. Thaw cookies; if desired, decorate.
Nutrition Facts (Gingerbread Cutouts)
Powdered Sugar Icing
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla. Stir in additional milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to make drizzling consistency.
Royal Icing
Ingredients
Directions
-
Beat together meringue powder or powdered egg whites, confectioners sugar, and water in bowl until peaks form, 10 minutes.