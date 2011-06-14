Giant Ginger Cookies

Rating: 4.3 stars
280 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 195
  • 4 star values: 33
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 23

Chewy and delicious, these cookies are giants in both size and ginger flavor. They're perfect for a child's lunch.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl stir together flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl beat shortening with an electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds to soften. Gradually add the 2 cups granulated sugar. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and molasses. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour mixture.

  • Shape dough into 2-inch balls using 1/4 cup dough. Roll balls in the 3/4 cup coarse or granulated sugar. Place about 2-1/2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 12 to 14 minutes or until cookies are light brown and puffed. (Do not overbake or cookies will not be chewy.) Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool. Store in a tightly covered container at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Makes twenty-five (25) 4-inch cookies.

To present this gift you will need:

Stamp pad and stamp, brown paper bag, crafts knife, 2 yards of wire-edge ribbon cut into 1-yard lengths, stapler or thick white crafts glue, and parchment paper or waxed paper.

Tips

Also try this... Use permanent markers instead of stamps to draw designs on the paper bag.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
0 mg potassium;

Reviews (20)

280 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 195
  • 4 star values: 33
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 23
milesesne64gma
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2017
These are THE BEST ginger cookies ever!  I have a coworker who still talks about them.  She doesn't miss me, she misses the cookies!  The last year of my mom's life I was lucky enough to live with her.  I shared my favorite recipes from the Better Homes and Gardens red checkered cook book.  MY BHG cookbook.  I fell in love with cooking from hers many years ago.  It came full circle .  I got to cook for her and care for her and repay her for all of the little acts of love and kindness.  I was blessed.  Thank you BHG for flavoring our lives.
lmor401470
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2018
Yummy. I deliberately made smaller cookies. The dough was easy to work with. After the first batch, I flattened the balls slightly. The cookie are slightly crispy around the edges and chewy in the middle. I used 1 1/2 cups of unsweetened butter instead of the shortening. I did not have cloves, so I used nutmeg. The recommended oven setting and the time were exact for my oven. This recipe is a keeper.
trintonsmommy
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2017
Amazing! I make them with out the sugar topping also!
Advertisement
adamlewandowsk
Rating: 5.0 stars
10/14/2019
These cookies (also known as 'Great Rachel's', and never known as 'Great Grandma Hebig's cookies') are the cats pajamas. Make them, eat them, share them! You won't regret it! People like what they like, and you will like these (so help me God or whatever).
kgeneaurn
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2017
I doubled the cloves and cinnamon and love them! Once I invited friends for a "Welcome Fall" party to enjoy these cookies with wine and a fire in the fireplace as it had been very crisp and cool. The day of the party we had a very warm day so I ran the air conditioner all afternoon to make it cold in the house so the fire would feel good! Success and a story!
teddybearsBelen
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2017
I'm a huge fan of ginger cookies, especially soft ones. These are fast becoming my top favourites! They're easy-peasy to make, and the recipe doesn't skimp on ginger the way some do. With others I usually end up adding more. Only one word to describe these, so far as I'm concerned: YUMMMMM! ¿¿ (That's me drooling over them.)
Advertisement
MS11745142
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2017
I make these every Christmas and they are great! Flavor is amazing and they bake up very uniform in size. I pack them up for gifts also. Love this cookie!
allrecipesvali
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2018
Delicieux
suzannewil9131531
Rating: 3 stars
12/23/2017
The first time I made these, they puffed up and were soft and chewy, this time and I don't think I changed anything they were flat and a bit of snap...don't know what happened but I like the puffed up ones...
kathyvkurz
Rating: 1 stars
11/24/2017
toooooo much sugar
Zspace101
Rating: Unrated
01/05/2019
This recipe appeared in BH&G Nov 1998 issue, page 254. For the past 20 years, it has been my "GO-TO" recipe for special occasions. Quick, easy, aromatic, and are among the first to disappear once discovered. The size of each cookie is a plus for quick baking. The 1998 version had the Nutrition facts per serving listed which also listed 293 calories. I highly recommend this recipe.
Patricia Pond
Rating: Unrated
09/12/2016
I used 1 cup vegetable shortening and 1/2 cup unsalted butter; worked out nicely, with a bit of butter flavor. Tasty ginger cookies disappeared fast!
Jeanne Wilson
Rating: Unrated
11/30/2015
These are wonderful!  I made them for the first time next year and they've become an annual favorite.  They smell so good while they're baking.
Alina Rask
Rating: Unrated
11/21/2013
I made these last year with my son and am so excited to make them again with him this year. They are so delicious and make the house smell so good and festive!
Christy Hammond
Rating: Unrated
10/13/2015
I have been making this recipe since it was published in the BHG magazine Nov 1998 issue. They are absolutely delicious. Soft and flavorful; they pair well with coffee.
Butch Wilson
Rating: Unrated
12/11/2015
These are the BEST ginger cookies I have ever made or eaten!!
Jeanne Wilson
Rating: Unrated
11/30/2015
I made these last year for the first time and they've now become a yearly regular.  I love the chewiness and spiciness and it makes the house smell so good while they're baking.  Plus, they're an easy cookie to make.
Brenda Clifford
Rating: Unrated
06/08/2013
Best Ginger cookies ever... giant or smaller... doesn't matter still great.
Butch Wilson
Rating: Unrated
12/11/2015
BEST ginger cookies I ever ate  mmm mmmmm good!!!
Robin Sanecki
Rating: Unrated
01/03/2016
I would honestly never make these again (at least with shortening). Texture and appearance was great, but they taste like a big bite of ginger flavored shortening. Not good.
More Reviews
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019