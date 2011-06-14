Giant Ginger Cookies

Rating: 5 stars These are THE BEST ginger cookies ever! I have a coworker who still talks about them. She doesn't miss me, she misses the cookies! The last year of my mom's life I was lucky enough to live with her. I shared my favorite recipes from the Better Homes and Gardens red checkered cook book. MY BHG cookbook. I fell in love with cooking from hers many years ago. It came full circle . I got to cook for her and care for her and repay her for all of the little acts of love and kindness. I was blessed. Thank you BHG for flavoring our lives.

Rating: 5 stars Yummy. I deliberately made smaller cookies. The dough was easy to work with. After the first batch, I flattened the balls slightly. The cookie are slightly crispy around the edges and chewy in the middle. I used 1 1/2 cups of unsweetened butter instead of the shortening. I did not have cloves, so I used nutmeg. The recommended oven setting and the time were exact for my oven. This recipe is a keeper.

Rating: 5 stars Amazing! I make them with out the sugar topping also!

Rating: 5.0 stars These cookies (also known as 'Great Rachel's', and never known as 'Great Grandma Hebig's cookies') are the cats pajamas. Make them, eat them, share them! You won't regret it! People like what they like, and you will like these (so help me God or whatever).

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the cloves and cinnamon and love them! Once I invited friends for a "Welcome Fall" party to enjoy these cookies with wine and a fire in the fireplace as it had been very crisp and cool. The day of the party we had a very warm day so I ran the air conditioner all afternoon to make it cold in the house so the fire would feel good! Success and a story!

Rating: 5 stars I'm a huge fan of ginger cookies, especially soft ones. These are fast becoming my top favourites! They're easy-peasy to make, and the recipe doesn't skimp on ginger the way some do. With others I usually end up adding more. Only one word to describe these, so far as I'm concerned: YUMMMMM! ¿¿ (That's me drooling over them.)

Rating: 5 stars I make these every Christmas and they are great! Flavor is amazing and they bake up very uniform in size. I pack them up for gifts also. Love this cookie!

Rating: 4 stars Delicieux

Rating: 3 stars The first time I made these, they puffed up and were soft and chewy, this time and I don't think I changed anything they were flat and a bit of snap...don't know what happened but I like the puffed up ones...

Rating: 1 stars toooooo much sugar

Rating: Unrated This recipe appeared in BH&G Nov 1998 issue, page 254. For the past 20 years, it has been my "GO-TO" recipe for special occasions. Quick, easy, aromatic, and are among the first to disappear once discovered. The size of each cookie is a plus for quick baking. The 1998 version had the Nutrition facts per serving listed which also listed 293 calories. I highly recommend this recipe.

Rating: Unrated I used 1 cup vegetable shortening and 1/2 cup unsalted butter; worked out nicely, with a bit of butter flavor. Tasty ginger cookies disappeared fast!

Rating: Unrated These are wonderful! I made them for the first time next year and they've become an annual favorite. They smell so good while they're baking.

Rating: Unrated I made these last year with my son and am so excited to make them again with him this year. They are so delicious and make the house smell so good and festive!

Rating: Unrated I have been making this recipe since it was published in the BHG magazine Nov 1998 issue. They are absolutely delicious. Soft and flavorful; they pair well with coffee.

Rating: Unrated These are the BEST ginger cookies I have ever made or eaten!!

Rating: Unrated I made these last year for the first time and they've now become a yearly regular. I love the chewiness and spiciness and it makes the house smell so good while they're baking. Plus, they're an easy cookie to make.

Rating: Unrated Best Ginger cookies ever... giant or smaller... doesn't matter still great.

Rating: Unrated BEST ginger cookies I ever ate mmm mmmmm good!!!