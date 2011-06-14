Giant Ginger Cookies
Chewy and delicious, these cookies are giants in both size and ginger flavor. They're perfect for a child's lunch.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium mixing bowl stir together flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl beat shortening with an electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds to soften. Gradually add the 2 cups granulated sugar. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and molasses. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour mixture.
Shape dough into 2-inch balls using 1/4 cup dough. Roll balls in the 3/4 cup coarse or granulated sugar. Place about 2-1/2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 12 to 14 minutes or until cookies are light brown and puffed. (Do not overbake or cookies will not be chewy.) Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool. Store in a tightly covered container at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Makes twenty-five (25) 4-inch cookies.
To present this gift you will need:
Stamp pad and stamp, brown paper bag, crafts knife, 2 yards of wire-edge ribbon cut into 1-yard lengths, stapler or thick white crafts glue, and parchment paper or waxed paper.
Tips
Also try this... Use permanent markers instead of stamps to draw designs on the paper bag.