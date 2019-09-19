Essential Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.2 stars
89 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 58
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 8

With morsels of semisweet chocolate nestled in rich butter cookie dough, these drop-and-bake cookies have become a longtime favorite.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter and shortening with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until mixture is combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Stir in chocolate pieces.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 9 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Makes about 60 cookies.

Macadamia Nut and White Chocolate Chip Cookies:

Prepare as above, except substitute white baking pieces for the semisweet chocolate pieces. Stir in one 3 12-ounce jar macadamia nuts, chopped, with the baking pieces.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars:

Prepare as above, except press dough into an ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake in a 375° oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Makes 48 bars.

Big Chocolate Chip Cookies:

Prepare as above, except use a 14-cup measure or scoop to drop mounds of dough about 4 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. If desired, flatten dough mounds to circles about 3/4-inch thick. Bake in a 375° oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Let cool on pans on wire rack for 1 minute. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool. Makes about 18 cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 55 mg sodium. 45 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 1 g protein; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

MS12491000
Rating: 5.0 stars
09/19/2019
I haven't tried yet but recipe sounds yummy. I was looking at the variations and the giant cookie said to use a 14-cup measuring cup. I'm sure it should have been 1/4 cup. I want to also try the variations.
SinfulSugar1
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2017
Perfect texture. Rises nicely, cookie is firm with softer middle. These don't spread out too much like all butter cookies do. Baked on parchment. Makes over 50 cookies, when scooping with melon baller. Can freeze half the batter, but these don't last long in our house! Finally found the perfect chocolate chip cookie.
Ruth Mccormick
Rating: Unrated
02/23/2013
yumyum
