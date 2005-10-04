Chocolate Caramel Apples

Dipped into chocolate and caramel, these special treats make an impressive Christmas gift.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
1 hr 15 mins
stand:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter a piece of foil; place on a baking sheet. Set aside. In a medium saucepan combine caramels and water. Cook over medium-low heat until caramels are melted and smooth, stirring frequently. Turn heat to low.

  • Wash and dry apples. Insert stick into stem end of each apple. Dip apples into hot caramel mixture, spooning caramel over apples to coat entirely. Allow excess caramel to drip off. Place on prepared foil; let stand about 30 minutes or until firm.

  • In a small saucepan melt chocolate pieces and shortening over low heat, stirring constantly. Dip bottom halves of apples in chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. Sprinkle with nuts. Place on a piece of parchment or waxed paper set on a baking sheet. Let stand about 30 minutes or until set. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Tips

Although most apple varieties will work for Chocolate Caramel Apples, youngsters may prefer sweeter ones, such as Gala, Delicious, or Crispin. Many adults, however, will delight in the contrast of sweet caramel with tart apples, such as Granny Smith, Braeburn, or Jonathan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
772 calories; fat 31g; saturated fat 14g; carbohydrates 132g; mono fat 12g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 98g; protein 10g; sodium 261mg.
