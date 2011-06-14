Cherry Cobbler

Dollops of sweet biscuit dough turn golden brown as this fruit dessert bakes. For variety, replace the cherries with blueberries, peaches, or apples.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cool:
1 hr
bake:
20 mins at 400°
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. For topping, in a medium bowl stir together flour, the 2 tablespoons sugar, the baking powder, salt, and, if desired, cinnamon. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; set aside.

  • For filling, in a large saucepan combine the cherries, the 1 cup sugar, and the cornstarch. Cook over medium heat until cherries juice out, stirring occasionally. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Keep filling hot.

  • In a small bowl stir together egg and milk. Add to flour mixture, stirring just to moisten. Transfer hot filling to a 2-quart square baking dish. Using a spoon, immediately drop topping into six mounds on top of filling. If desired, combine the 2 teaspoons sugar with 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon, sprinkle over biscuits.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until topping is golden brown. If desired, serve warm with ice cream.

Rhubarb Cobbler:

Prepare as above, except substitute fresh or frozen sliced rhubarb for the cherries.Per 1 biscuit + about 1/2 cup filling: 346 cal., 10 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 93 mg chol., 248 mg sodium, 59 g carbo., 3 g fiber, 6 g pro.Daily Values: 9% vit. A, 16% vit. C, 15% calcium, 8% ironExchanges: 1 Starch, 1/2 Fruit, 3 Other Carbo., 1 1/2 Fat

Blueberry or Peach Cobbler

Prepare as above, except, for filling, in a saucepan combine 1/3 to 2/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup water, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Stir in 5 cups fresh or frozen blueberries or unsweetened peach slices. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly.Per 1 biscuit + about 1/2 cup filling blueberry, peach, apple, or pear variations: 278 cal., 10 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 58 mg chol., 233 mg sodium, 44 g carbo., 6 g fiber, 4 g pro.Daily Values: 8% vit. A, 20% vit. C, 5% calcium, 8% ironExchanges: 1 Starch, 1 Fruit, 1 Other Carbo., 1 1/2 Fat

Apple or Pear Cobbler:

Prepare as above, except, for filling, cook and stir 6 cups sliced, cored, and peeled cooking apples or pears, 1/3 to 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice until boiling, stirring occasionally once fruit begins to juice out; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes or until fruit is almost tender, stirring occasionally. Combine 2 tablespoons water and 1 tablespoon cornstarch; add to filling. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly.Per 1 biscuit + about 1/2 cup filling: 278 cal., 10 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 58 mg chol., 233 mg sodium, 46 g carbo., 3 g fiber, 4 g pro.Daily Values: 7% vit. A, 9% vit. C, 5% calcium, 7% ironExchanges: 1 Starch, 1 Fruit, 1 Other Carbo., 1 1/2 Fat

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 236mg; potassium 291mg; carbohydrates 73g; fiber 3g; sugar 50g; protein 5g; vitamin a 1944IU; vitamin c 12mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

