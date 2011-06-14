Cherry Cobbler
Dollops of sweet biscuit dough turn golden brown as this fruit dessert bakes. For variety, replace the cherries with blueberries, peaches, or apples.
Rhubarb Cobbler:
Prepare as above, except substitute fresh or frozen sliced rhubarb for the cherries.Per 1 biscuit + about 1/2 cup filling: 346 cal., 10 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 93 mg chol., 248 mg sodium, 59 g carbo., 3 g fiber, 6 g pro.Daily Values: 9% vit. A, 16% vit. C, 15% calcium, 8% ironExchanges: 1 Starch, 1/2 Fruit, 3 Other Carbo., 1 1/2 Fat
Blueberry or Peach Cobbler
Prepare as above, except, for filling, in a saucepan combine 1/3 to 2/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup water, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Stir in 5 cups fresh or frozen blueberries or unsweetened peach slices. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly.Per 1 biscuit + about 1/2 cup filling blueberry, peach, apple, or pear variations: 278 cal., 10 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 58 mg chol., 233 mg sodium, 44 g carbo., 6 g fiber, 4 g pro.Daily Values: 8% vit. A, 20% vit. C, 5% calcium, 8% ironExchanges: 1 Starch, 1 Fruit, 1 Other Carbo., 1 1/2 Fat
Apple or Pear Cobbler:
Prepare as above, except, for filling, cook and stir 6 cups sliced, cored, and peeled cooking apples or pears, 1/3 to 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice until boiling, stirring occasionally once fruit begins to juice out; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes or until fruit is almost tender, stirring occasionally. Combine 2 tablespoons water and 1 tablespoon cornstarch; add to filling. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly.Per 1 biscuit + about 1/2 cup filling: 278 cal., 10 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 58 mg chol., 233 mg sodium, 46 g carbo., 3 g fiber, 4 g pro.Daily Values: 7% vit. A, 9% vit. C, 5% calcium, 7% ironExchanges: 1 Starch, 1 Fruit, 1 Other Carbo., 1 1/2 Fat