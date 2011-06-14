Caramel Flans

To caramelize sugar, in an 8-inch heavy skillet cook 1/3 cup sugar over medium-high heat until sugar begins to melt, shaking the skillet occasionally to heat the sugar evenly. Do not stir (see photo 1, below). Once the sugar starts to melt, reduce heat to low and cook about 5 minutes more or until all of the sugar is melted and golden, stirring as needed with a wooden spoon. Immediately divide the caramelized sugar among four 6-ounce custard cups or ramekins; tilt custard cups to coat bottoms evenly. Let stand for 10 minutes.