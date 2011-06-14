Caramel Flans

Rating: 4.12 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 26 Ratings

Warm caramel flows over these 5-ingredient flan Mexican desserts. These creamy custards are irresistible.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
30 mins at 325°
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 flans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • To caramelize sugar, in an 8-inch heavy skillet cook 1/3 cup sugar over medium-high heat until sugar begins to melt, shaking the skillet occasionally to heat the sugar evenly. Do not stir (see photo 1, below). Once the sugar starts to melt, reduce heat to low and cook about 5 minutes more or until all of the sugar is melted and golden, stirring as needed with a wooden spoon. Immediately divide the caramelized sugar among four 6-ounce custard cups or ramekins; tilt custard cups to coat bottoms evenly. Let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Combine eggs, half-and-half, 1/3 cup sugar, and vanilla. Beat until well combined but not foamy. Place the custard cups in a 2-quart square baking dish. Divide egg mixture among custard cups. If desired, sprinkle with nutmeg. Place baking dish on oven rack. Pour boiling water into the baking dish around custard cups to a depth of 1 inch. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted near the centers comes out clean.

  • Remove cups from water. Cool slightly on a wire rack before serving. (Or cool completely in custard cups. Cover and chill until serving time.) To unmold, loosen edges of flans with a knife, slipping point between flans and sides of custard cups. Invert a dessert plate over each flan; turn plate and custard cup over together. Remove custard cups from flans.

  • Makes 4 flans

Tips

Prepare and bake flans as directed above. Cool flans completely in custard cups on wire rack. Cover and chill until serving time.

Baked Custards:

Prepare as above, except omit the 1/3 cup sugar that is caramelized in step 1. Divide egg mixture among custard cups or one 3-1/2-cup soufflé dish. Bake individual custards as directed for flans or bake in the soufflé dish for 50 to 60 minutes. Serve warm or chilled. Makes 4 individual custards or 1 large custard.Per custard: 236 cal., 14 g total fat (8g sat. fat), 192 mg chol., 90 mg sodium, 0 g fiber, 7 g pro.Daily Values: 10% vit. A, 1% vit. C, 11% calcium, 4% ironExchanges: 1 1/2 Other Carbo, 1 Medium-Fat Meat, 2 Fat

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 192mg; sodium 90mg; potassium 169mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiberg; sugar 32g; protein 7g; vitamin aRE; vitamin a 486IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

