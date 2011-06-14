Banana Bars with Butter-Rum Frosting
This is a great recipe to make when you have overripe bananas at your house. Being extra-ripe means that they are sweeter and are easier to mash.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, mashed bananas, sour cream, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour and the almonds.
Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan, spreading evenly. Bake in a 350 degrees F oven about 25 minutes or till a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack.
Spread with Butter-Rum Frosting. Cut into bars. If desired, just before serving, sprinkle with freshly grated nutmeg.
Nutrition Facts (Banana Bars with Butter-Rum Frosting)
Butter-Rum Frosting
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium mixing bowl beat butter on medium speed of an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Gradually beat in half of the powdered sugar. Beat in rum and vanilla. Beat in the rest of the powdered sugar and enough milk to make a frosting of spreading consistency.