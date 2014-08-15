Dessert Fruit Pizza
Everybody loves pizza! Try this tasty fruit pizza recipe that takes all the guilt out of pizza eating. Sugar cookie, covered with a sweet cream cheese spread, and topped with your choice of fresh fruit. Drizzle with honey for added flavor!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Scott Little
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
If desired, substitute 1/4 cup milk and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract for the amaretto.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
438 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 9g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 326mg; carbohydrates 50g; fiber 1g; protein 6g; vitamin a 437IU; vitamin c 4mg; calcium 91mg; iron 2mg.