Dessert Fruit Pizza

Rating: 3.56 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 18 Ratings

Everybody loves pizza! Try this tasty fruit pizza recipe that takes all the guilt out of pizza eating. Sugar cookie, covered with a sweet cream cheese spread, and topped with your choice of fresh fruit. Drizzle with honey for added flavor!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens



Scott Little

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
15 mins at 375°
Servings:
8



Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. For crust, line a 12-inch pizza pan with foil. Pat cookie dough evenly onto foil-lined pan. Build up edges slightly. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until edges are light brown and center appears set. Cool in pan on wire rack.

  • Invert cooled crust onto baking sheet; remove foil. Place serving platter over inverted crust; invert platter and crust together.

  • In a medium bowl beat cream cheese, amaretto, and brown sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Stir in the almonds. Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over top of the sugar cookie crust, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges uncovered. Top with assorted fresh fruit. If desired, drizzle with honey.

*Tip:

If desired, substitute 1/4 cup milk and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract for the amaretto.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 9g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 326mg; carbohydrates 50g; fiber 1g; protein 6g; vitamin a 437IU; vitamin c 4mg; calcium 91mg; iron 2mg.


Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2018
i made this and it was so beautiful
Cynthia Emanuel
Rating: Unrated
06/06/2015
WHAT IF A PERSON IS ALLERGIC TO ALMONDS???
