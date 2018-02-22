Delicata Squash Rings

For a fun onion ring swap, try these crunchy jerk-seasoned squash rings. Dunk in spicy barbecue sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
about 44
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200°F. In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2-inches of oil to 375°F. Pat squash rings dry with paper towels. Place squash rings in a large resealable plastic bag. Add 1/2 cup flour, seal bag, and shake to coat.

  • In a large bowl combine 1 cup flour, cornstarch, jerk seasoning, and salt. Whisk in water. Fold in ginger beer until smooth.

  • Working in batches of 4 or 5, dip squash rings into batter and add to hot oil. Fry 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to paper towels to drain. Sprinkle with additional salt. Return oil to 375°F between batches. Keep squash warm in the oven on a baking sheet while frying remaining slices. Serve hot with spicy BBQ sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; fat 28g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 51g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 18g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 19g; protein 4g; vitamin a 296.8IU; vitamin c 20.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.1mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 70.7mcg; sodium 591mg; potassium 394mg; calcium 33mg; iron 1.8mg.
