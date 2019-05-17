Deep-Dish Cheeseburger Pizza Casserole
This easy casserole recipe is like three dishes in one! Besides being an simple weeknight casserole, it also includes everything we love about cheeseburgers and deep-dish pizza (mainly lots and lots of cheese).
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease a 13x9-inch baking pan and sprinkle lightly with cornmeal. Unroll one package pizza dough. Stretch dough into a 14x10-inch rectangle. Transfer to the prepared baking pan, pressing up the sides slightly. Spread ketchup and mustard over bottom of dough.Advertisement
-
In a large skillet cook beef, sausage, and green pepper over medium-high heat until browned; drain off fat. Stir in pizza sauce.
-
Spoon evenly over ketchup and mustard in pan. Top with pickles, onion, and cheeses. Unroll remaining crust; stretch into a 13x9 inch rectangle. Transfer to baking pan; pinch edges of top and bottom crust to seal. Cut slits in top for steam. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and/or Italian seasoning.
-
Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Remove and cool 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
To Freeze
Follow directions through Step 3. Cover pan tightly with foil. Freeze up to 3 months. To serve, thaw in the refrigerator for 24 hours (pizza will still be icy). Preheat oven to 375°F. Cover and bake for 35 minutes. Uncover; bake 40 to 45 minutes more or until golden and heated through. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.
Easy Cuts
It's easier to cut pizza on a cutting board. Before greasing, line the pan with extra-wide heavy foil, allowing excess to hang over the sides. Fold excess over the top before covering and freezing. Unfold before baking; use a handles to lift baked pizza out of the pan.