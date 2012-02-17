Dark Chocolate Raisin Nut Granola

The applesauce is a smart way to keep the added sugar low in this granola recipe; the dark chocolate, nuts, and raisins add in flavor, protein, and antioxidants. Serve with plain Greek or regular yogurt, over vanilla ice cream, or eat plain as a snack.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
bake:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
18
  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a small saucepan combine applesauce, brown sugar, butter, honey, vanilla, and salt. Cook and stir over low heat until butter is melted and brown sugar is dissolved.

  • In an extra-large bowl combine oats, pistachio nuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower kernels, and cinnamon. Drizzle with applesauce mixture; stir to coat. Transfer to a 15x10x1-inch baking pan or shallow roasting pan.

  • Bake for 45 minutes, stirring twice. Stir in raisins. Transfer to an extra-large bowl; cool. Stir in chocolate pieces. Store in an airtight container.

Per Serving:
273 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 4mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 18g; protein 7g; vitamin a 97.2IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 20.2mcg; sodium 93mg; potassium 348mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 2.9mg.
