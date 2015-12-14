Dark Chocolate Pudding

Easy chocolate pudding gets an update with this thick and rich variation. Garnish this chocolate pudding recipe with a raspberry for a beautiful and fruity finish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine sugar, cornstarch, and cocoa powder. Whisk in half-and-half. Cook and slowly stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 2 minutes more.

  • Remove from heat. Stir in butter, vanilla, and salt. Stir in chocolate until melted. Pour into 8 individual serving bowls. Cover surface with plastic wrap and chill up to 24 hours. If desired, top with whipped cream and additional cocoa powder.

Whipped Cream Heart:

If desired, tint whipped cream light pink with food coloring. Dollop two spoonfuls onto the pudding and use the back of a spoon to smooth it into a heart.

Boozy Chocolate Pudding

To make your dark chocolate pudding a boozy chocolate pudding, add ¼ to ½ cup Chambord (raspberry liqueur) and decrease the half-and-half by the same amount.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 38mg; saturated fat 14g; carbohydrates 42g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 34g; protein 5g; vitamin a 374.4IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 3.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 123mg; potassium 291mg; calcium 111mg; iron 2.3mg.
Reviews

